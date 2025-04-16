Maj. Gen. Stergios Kazakis and Capt. Stephen Steacy pose for a photo

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 14, 2025)
Maj. Gen. Stergios Kazakis, commander NATO Missile Firing Installation (left), and Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, pose for a photo onboard NSA Souda Bay, Greece, on April 14, 2025.
NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)
