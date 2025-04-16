Maj. Gen. Stergios Kazakis and Capt. Stephen Steacy pose for a photo

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GREECE

    04.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 14, 2025)
    Maj. Gen. Stergios Kazakis, commander NATO Missile Firing Installation (left), and Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, pose for a photo onboard NSA Souda Bay, Greece, on April 14, 2025.
    NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 08:13
    VIRIN: 250414-N-NO067-1013
    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

