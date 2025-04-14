Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    250416-N-CO784-1118

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    250416-N-CO784-1118

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nolan Pennington 

    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

    Secretary of the Navy John Phelan signs a sled, used for “dead-load” testing of the electromagnetic aircraft launch system (EMALS), on the flight deck of Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), April 16, 2025. During the ship visit, Secretary Phelan saw firsthand how important the maritime industrial base workforce is for the construction of the world’s most technologically-advanced aircraft carrier. John F. Kennedy is the second Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII's Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nolan Pennington)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 20:32
    Photo ID: 8978143
    VIRIN: 250416-N-CO784-1119
    Resolution: 2835x2025
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250416-N-CO784-1118, by PO1 Nolan Pennington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SECNAV
    PCU JFK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download