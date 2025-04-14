Clements High School Navy Junior ROTC tour USS Decatur (DDG 73)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Cmdr. Tyler Westover, USS Decatur’s (DDG 73) combat systems officer, originally from Putnam City, Okla., provides a ship tour to students and staff from Clements High School Navy Junior ROTC, April 16, on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The school’s JROTC travelled from Sugar Land, Texas, and visited the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer as part of the Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific shipboard tour program, which provides civic and school groups the opportunity to visit U.S. Navy ships and learn about their important role in maintaining readiness and ensuring national security in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)