    2025 Operation Homefront Army Military Child of the Year

    CAMP ZAMA, JERSEY

    03.21.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Media Activity - Army Productions   

    Maribel Sikes hosts a story time for children at Camp Zama, Japan. Sikes, the daughter of Lt. Col. Nick Sikes, is the 2025 Operation Homefront Military Child of the Year.

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 08:49
    Photo ID: 8976588
    VIRIN: 250411-A-CO967-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1542
    Size: 410.21 KB
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, JE
    Hometown: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Operation Homefront
    Military Child of the Year
    Fort Knox Kentucky
    Maribel Sikes
    Lt. Col. Nick Sikes

