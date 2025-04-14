VP-5 OPERATIONS AT NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250416-N-HV010-1004 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (April 16, 2025) An Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 3rd Class, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 5, inventories flight gear in the gear locker at the squadron hangar at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily. VP-5 is currently deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation in support of naval operations to maintain maritime security and stability, deter aggression and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sang Kim)