Leading with strategy: Shaping cadets for the complexities of tomorrow

Lt. Col. Emily Bulger, U.S. Air Force Academy Department of Management assistance professor, blends real-world leadership with research-backed teaching practices to prepare the next generation of officers. A 2005 Academy graduate, Bulger considers her return to the Academy as a professor a natural continuation of her journey in leadership and service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)