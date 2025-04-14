Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leading with strategy: Shaping cadets for the complexities of tomorrow

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Photo by Dylan Smith 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    Lt. Col. Emily Bulger, U.S. Air Force Academy Department of Management assistance professor, blends real-world leadership with research-backed teaching practices to prepare the next generation of officers. A 2005 Academy graduate, Bulger considers her return to the Academy as a professor a natural continuation of her journey in leadership and service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)

