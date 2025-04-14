Lt. Col. Emily Bulger, U.S. Air Force Academy Department of Management assistance professor, blends real-world leadership with research-backed teaching practices to prepare the next generation of officers. A 2005 Academy graduate, Bulger considers her return to the Academy as a professor a natural continuation of her journey in leadership and service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 12:15
|Photo ID:
|8974875
|VIRIN:
|250411-F-XD900-1002
|Resolution:
|3442x2291
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, US
This work, Leading with strategy: Shaping cadets for the complexities of tomorrow, by Dylan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Leading with strategy: Shaping cadets for the complexities of tomorrow
