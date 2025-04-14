Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Curtis Wilbur Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.10.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    Sailors heave line on the aft missile deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Pacific Ocean, April 11, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)

    U.S. Navy
    Replenishment at sea (RAS)
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

