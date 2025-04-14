Sailors heave line on the aft missile deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Pacific Ocean, April 11, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 06:11
|Photo ID:
|8974294
|VIRIN:
|250411-N-QV397-2028
|Resolution:
|4543x3029
|Size:
|5.94 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Curtis Wilbur Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea, by SA Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.