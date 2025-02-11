Army Sgt. Addison Lee (right) a Petroleum Supply Specialist with the 77th Sustainment Brigade verifies that Sgt. Dustin Gomez, an Intelligence Analyst with the 77th Sustainment Brigade, is ready to rollout at the 84th Training Command's Senior Gunner Academy, February 9, 2025, at Fort Knox, Ky. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Justin Hardin)
