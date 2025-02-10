Inspiration Through Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Richard Schuster, 173rd Maintenance Squadron commander, poses with his family during an awards gala in Klamath Falls, Oregon, January 28, 2025. Schuster received the "Inspiring Leader of the Year" award during the event for his contribution to the local community. (Photo courtesy of Lt. Col. Richard Schuster)