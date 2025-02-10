Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inspiration Through Action

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Inspiration Through Action

    KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    173rd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Richard Schuster, 173rd Maintenance Squadron commander, poses with his family during an awards gala in Klamath Falls, Oregon, January 28, 2025. Schuster received the "Inspiring Leader of the Year" award during the event for his contribution to the local community. (Photo courtesy of Lt. Col. Richard Schuster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 18:02
    Photo ID: 8866547
    VIRIN: 250211-Z-F3914-1001
    Resolution: 1599x1031
    Size: 160.97 KB
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inspiration Through Action, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ORANG
    Inspiration
    Community Relations
    173FW
    Fostering Partnerships

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download