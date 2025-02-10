DLT brings awareness to teen dating violence prevention

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Desert Lightning Team wear orange during a group photo in support of Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention month at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 11, 2025. Led by the Integrated Resilience Office, the DLT highlighted the importance of fostering connectedness in order to protect our community from teen dating violence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)