    DLT brings awareness to teen dating violence prevention

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman William Finn 

    355th Wing

    Members of the Desert Lightning Team wear orange during a group photo in support of Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention month at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 11, 2025. Led by the Integrated Resilience Office, the DLT highlighted the importance of fostering connectedness in order to protect our community from teen dating violence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 16:55
    Photo ID: 8866420
    VIRIN: 250211-F-QO903-1005
    Resolution: 5187x3705
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
