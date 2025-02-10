Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MSC Chartered Ship MV Ocean Giant Completes Cargo Offload in Support of Operation Deep Freeze 2025

    MSC Chartered Ship MV Ocean Giant Completes Cargo Offload in Support of Operation Deep Freeze 2025

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Military Sealift Command Pacific

    Military Sealift Command chartered ship MV Ocean Giant conducts cargo offload operations at McMurdo Station, Antarctica. MSC ships are delivering supplies needed for the year's survival on the remote outpost in support of the annual resupply mission Operation Deep Freeze 2025. (Photo by Marie Morrow, Military Sealift Command Pacific)

    MSC Chartered Ship MV Ocean Giant Completes Cargo Offload in Support of Operation Deep Freeze 2025

