117ARW Aircraft Through the Years

This vector illustration commemorates the aircraft that have been stationed at or been a part of the 117th Air Refuelig Wing (ARW) over the past century, Sumpter Smith JNGB, Alabama, Nov. 22, 2024. The design features a timeline with each individually illustrated aircraft in chronological order for the time they were in operation at the 117th ARW and facts, sourced from the National Museum of the USAF, specific to each aircraft to commemorate the long heritage of the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard graphic by Senior Airman Kasie Faddis)