Four Chaplains Day: Keesler chaplain corps reflects on legacy

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jason Siacunco, 81st Training Wing Religious Affairs, Col. Dallas Little, 81st TRW wing chaplain, Lt. Col. Chad Montgomery, 81st TRW chaplain, and Staff Sgt. Blake Monroe, 81st Training Wing Air Ministry Center noncommissioned officer in charge, stand in front of photos of the four chaplains in honor of Four Chaplains Day on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 29, 2025. Four Chaplains Day is observed on February 3rd every year in remembrance of the four chaplains who gave their life during the sinking of the USAT Dorchester in WWII. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)