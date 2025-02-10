Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Four Chaplains Day: Keesler chaplain corps reflects on legacy

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jason Siacunco, 81st Training Wing Religious Affairs, Col. Dallas Little, 81st TRW wing chaplain, Lt. Col. Chad Montgomery, 81st TRW chaplain, and Staff Sgt. Blake Monroe, 81st Training Wing Air Ministry Center noncommissioned officer in charge, stand in front of photos of the four chaplains in honor of Four Chaplains Day on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 29, 2025. Four Chaplains Day is observed on February 3rd every year in remembrance of the four chaplains who gave their life during the sinking of the USAT Dorchester in WWII. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)

    Chaplains
    Four Chaplains Day

