Space Force Year in Photos 2024

Space Force Graphic and Logo used to promote The 2024 Space Force Year in Review which is a collection of photos that showcase the men and women of the U.S. Space Force participating in activities and operations necessary to develop and protect U.S. interests in, to and from space. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Rosario "Charo" Gutierrez)