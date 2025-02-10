Driver Training

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kurt Grohman 

    91st Training Division (Operations)

    Sgt. 1st Class Larry Coles (right) and Sgt. Maj. Daniel Griego conduct Preventive Maintenance Checks and Services on their assigned Humvee in accordance with their operator’s manual during their January Battle Assembly period at the 2nd Mission Command Training Detachment, 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division, Jan. 11, 2025, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt 1st Class Kurt Grohman).

