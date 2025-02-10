Driver Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class Larry Coles (right) and Sgt. Maj. Daniel Griego conduct Preventive Maintenance Checks and Services on their assigned Humvee in accordance with their operator’s manual during their January Battle Assembly period at the 2nd Mission Command Training Detachment, 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division, Jan. 11, 2025, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt 1st Class Kurt Grohman).