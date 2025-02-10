Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    19th Air Support Squadron JTACs depart Nellis for Bamboo Eagle 25-1 [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    19th Air Support Squadron JTACs depart Nellis for Bamboo Eagle 25-1

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michel Lozada, a special warfare missions support personnel assigned to the 19th Air Support Operations Squadron, stands by luggage during a Bamboo Eagle (BE) 25-1 exercise at an undisclosed location in the North Pacific, Feb. 6, 2025. BE 25-1 is a USAF Warfare Center-directed live-fly exercise designed to create a combat-representative environment, generating combat air power while moving and sustaining the expeditionary air base in a dynamic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 18:45
    Photo ID: 8864834
    VIRIN: 250206-F-KO637-1067
    Resolution: 5930x3945
    Size: 14.18 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19th Air Support Squadron JTACs depart Nellis for Bamboo Eagle 25-1 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Brianna Vetro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    19th Air Support Squadron JTACs depart Nellis for Bamboo Eagle 25-1
    19th Air Support Squadron JTACs depart Nellis for Bamboo Eagle 25-1
    19th Air Support Squadron JTACs depart Nellis for Bamboo Eagle 25-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nellis AFB
    Nellis Air Force Base
    Bamboo Eagle
    BENAFB
    Bamboo Eagle 25-1
    BE 25-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download