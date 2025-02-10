A Fort Jackson Army Military Pay Office military pay technician hands a new EagleCash card to an Army Basic Combat Training trainee at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, April 20, 2022. EagleCash is a stored value card that serves as a cash management tool where funds are loaded to a card and linked to the cardholder's personal account at a financial institution, using a self-service kiosk. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)
Army to sunset its EagleCash program in FY25
