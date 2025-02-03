Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTC Beaufort Welcomes Their Newest's Captain

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2025

    Photo by Lindsay Schreiber 

    Naval Hospital Beaufort

    Beaufort S.C.- Captain Tracy Isaac, Commanding Officer Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, serves as promoting officer during Captain Brandon Limitaco's promotion ceremony on Friday February 7th, 2025.

    Photo Courtesy of Command Master Chief David Matthews

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 13:07
    Photo ID: 8864027
    VIRIN: 250207-N-CQ135-8381
