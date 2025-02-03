Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldier supports southern border mission

    HARLINGEN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Keaton Habeck 

    DoD Southern Border 2025

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to the 66th Military Police Company, 504th Military Police Battalion, monitors a remote video surveillance system (RVSS) in Harlingen, Texas, Feb. 9, 2025. U.S. Northern Command is working together with the Department of Homeland Security to augment U.S. Customs and Border Protection along the southern border with additional military forces. This initial deployment of more than 1,600 active-duty personnel brings the total military Title 10 forces along the border to nearly 4,000 personnel. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Keaton Habeck)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 11:35
    Photo ID: 8863854
    VIRIN: 250209-A-IX751-1005
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 14.03 MB
    Location: HARLINGEN, TEXAS, US
    Military Police
    Department Of the Army
    United States Customs and Border Protection
    US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM)
    DoDSWB25

