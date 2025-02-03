U.S. Soldier supports southern border mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Soldier assigned to the 66th Military Police Company, 504th Military Police Battalion, monitors a remote video surveillance system (RVSS) in Harlingen, Texas, Feb. 9, 2025. U.S. Northern Command is working together with the Department of Homeland Security to augment U.S. Customs and Border Protection along the southern border with additional military forces. This initial deployment of more than 1,600 active-duty personnel brings the total military Title 10 forces along the border to nearly 4,000 personnel. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Keaton Habeck)