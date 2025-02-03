Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Commitment to Serve: Sgt. Hubert Reenlists!

U.S. Marine Sgt. Zachary C. Hubert, force deployment planning and execution noncommissioned officer, G-3/5 Enterprise Distribution Division, Marine Corps Logistics Command, reaffirmed his dedication to Corps and Country during his reenlistment ceremony at Covella Pond, Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Ga., on Friday, Jan. 31.

Reenlistment is more than oath to continue serving —it’s a promise to lead, serve, and strengthen the force for the challenges ahead.

Congratulations, Sgt. Hubert, on this milestone in your career. The Marine Corps is proud to have you in its ranks.