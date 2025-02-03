Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Commitment to Serve: Sgt. Hubert Reenlists!

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A Commitment to Serve: Sgt. Hubert Reenlists!

    ALBANY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2025

    Photo by Phyllis Whitley 

    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command

    A Commitment to Serve: Sgt. Hubert Reenlists!
    U.S. Marine Sgt. Zachary C. Hubert, force deployment planning and execution noncommissioned officer, G-3/5 Enterprise Distribution Division, Marine Corps Logistics Command, reaffirmed his dedication to Corps and Country during his reenlistment ceremony at Covella Pond, Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Ga., on Friday, Jan. 31.
    Reenlistment is more than oath to continue serving —it’s a promise to lead, serve, and strengthen the force for the challenges ahead.
    Congratulations, Sgt. Hubert, on this milestone in your career. The Marine Corps is proud to have you in its ranks.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 11:18
    Photo ID: 8863848
    VIRIN: 250207-D-ET304-6900
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: ALBANY, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Commitment to Serve: Sgt. Hubert Reenlists!, by Phyllis Whitley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download