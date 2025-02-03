31st MEU | Night Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z attack helicopter with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conducts night flight operations onboard amphibious transport dock USS San Diego (LPD 22), in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 9, 2025. The AH-1Z attack helicopter conducted night flight operations to expand mission capabilities in support of the 31st MEU. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Mendez)