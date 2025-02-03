Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU | Night Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.09.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Mendez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z attack helicopter with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conducts night flight operations onboard amphibious transport dock USS San Diego (LPD 22), in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 9, 2025. The AH-1Z attack helicopter conducted night flight operations to expand mission capabilities in support of the 31st MEU. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Mendez)

    This work, 31st MEU | Night Flight Operations, by LCpl Gerardo Mendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cobra
    Night operations
    flight
    AH-1Z
    INDOPACIFIC
    VMM-262

