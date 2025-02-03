Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Electronic Attack Squadron 209 joins the fight

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Travis Bond, assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 209, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, climbs into a U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler during Red Flag-Nellis 25-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 5, 2025. Exercises like Red Flag, provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)

    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    TAGS

    Nellis AFB
    VAQ-209
    Electronic Attack Squadron 209
    Agile Combat Employment
    Red Flag-Nellis
    Red Flag 25-1

