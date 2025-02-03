Electronic Attack Squadron 209 joins the fight

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Travis Bond, assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 209, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, climbs into a U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler during Red Flag-Nellis 25-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 5, 2025. Exercises like Red Flag, provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)
