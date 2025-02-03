140th Wing Podcast ep 14 - Jasmin Kelly, New 140th Wing Director of Psychological Health

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jasmin Kelly, director of psychological health at the 140th Wing, Buckley Space Force Base, Aurora, Colorado, discusses her role as the second DPH, as well as her background in mental health.



This graphic was created using Canva at the 140th Wing, Buckley Space Force Base, Aurora, Colorado, Feb. 6, 2025. This graphic was created to promote a podcast episode with 140th Wing Director of Psychological Health, Jasmin Kelly. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson)