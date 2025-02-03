Members of the Fort Gregg-Adams Religious Support Office stand for a photo in front of the Army Chaplain Corps crest Jan. 20, 2025, at the RSO, Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. From left: Col. Thomas E. Allen, the installation’s senior command chaplain; Lt. Col. Lyde Andrews, the FGAV Garrison chaplain; Pfc. Macy Jean Baptiste, a religious affairs specialist for FGAV; and Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy Levens, the senior religious affairs noncommissioned officer for FGAV. The FGAV RSO started a Community Religious Leader Engagement program as a mutually supportive community outreach to off-post areas recently. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 15:12
|Photo ID:
|8861600
|VIRIN:
|250130-A-WA652-6407
|Resolution:
|6000x3800
|Size:
|15.56 MB
|Location:
|FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Gregg-Adams RSO initiates innovative community outreach, by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Gregg-Adams RSO initiates innovative community outreach
No keywords found.