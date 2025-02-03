Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Gregg-Adams RSO initiates innovative community outreach

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2025

    Photo by Chad Menegay 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Members of the Fort Gregg-Adams Religious Support Office stand for a photo in front of the Army Chaplain Corps crest Jan. 20, 2025, at the RSO, Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. From left: Col. Thomas E. Allen, the installation’s senior command chaplain; Lt. Col. Lyde Andrews, the FGAV Garrison chaplain; Pfc. Macy Jean Baptiste, a religious affairs specialist for FGAV; and Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy Levens, the senior religious affairs noncommissioned officer for FGAV. The FGAV RSO started a Community Religious Leader Engagement program as a mutually supportive community outreach to off-post areas recently. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

