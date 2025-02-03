Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Yorktown, Va. (February 5, 2025) Personnel assigned to the Harbor Patrol Unit of Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s Security Department conduct security exercises on the York River as part of the annual Exercise Citadel Shield- Solid Curtain 2025. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).