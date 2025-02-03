Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2025

    Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2025

    WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (February 5, 2025) Personnel assigned to the Harbor Patrol Unit of Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s Security Department conduct security exercises on the York River as part of the annual Exercise Citadel Shield- Solid Curtain 2025. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    This work, Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2025, by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

