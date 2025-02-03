Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe welcomes new Command Sergeant Major

    GERMANY

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    SEMBACH, Germany – U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Kalani Kalili renders a salute after assuming duties as U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, Europe, Command Sergeant Major during a change of responsibility ceremony held recently at Sembach Fitness Center. Kalili’s previous assignment was Eisenhower Army Medical Center at Fort Eisenhower, Ga.

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 06:02
