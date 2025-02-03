Medical Readiness Command, Europe welcomes new Command Sergeant Major

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SEMBACH, Germany – U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Kalani Kalili renders a salute after assuming duties as U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, Europe, Command Sergeant Major during a change of responsibility ceremony held recently at Sembach Fitness Center. Kalili’s previous assignment was Eisenhower Army Medical Center at Fort Eisenhower, Ga.