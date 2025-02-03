SEMBACH, Germany – U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Kalani Kalili renders a salute after assuming duties as U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, Europe, Command Sergeant Major during a change of responsibility ceremony held recently at Sembach Fitness Center. Kalili’s previous assignment was Eisenhower Army Medical Center at Fort Eisenhower, Ga.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 06:02
|Photo ID:
|8860584
|VIRIN:
|250131-A-YV790-3661
|Resolution:
|2676x2451
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Medical Readiness Command, Europe welcomes new Command Sergeant Major, by Kirk Frady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.