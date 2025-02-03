SEMBACH, Germany – U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, right, commander of U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, Europe, and director of Defense Health Network Europe, passes the unit guidon to Command Sgt. Maj. Kalani Kalili, left, the new command sergeant major for Medical Readiness Command, Europe during a ceremony held recently at Sembach Fitness Center. Kalili comes to Germany from Eisenhower Army Medical Center in Augusta, Ga.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 06:03
|Photo ID:
|8860579
|VIRIN:
|250131-A-YV790-1573
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.45 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Medical Readiness Command, Europe welcomes new Command Sergeant Major, by Kirk Frady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.