Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe welcomes new Command Sergeant Major

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Medical Readiness Command, Europe welcomes new Command Sergeant Major

    GERMANY

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    SEMBACH, Germany – U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, right, commander of U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, Europe, and director of Defense Health Network Europe, passes the unit guidon to Command Sgt. Maj. Kalani Kalili, left, the new command sergeant major for Medical Readiness Command, Europe during a ceremony held recently at Sembach Fitness Center. Kalili comes to Germany from Eisenhower Army Medical Center in Augusta, Ga.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 06:03
    Photo ID: 8860579
    VIRIN: 250131-A-YV790-1573
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.45 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Readiness Command, Europe welcomes new Command Sergeant Major, by Kirk Frady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    StrongerTogether
    Medical Readiness Command Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download