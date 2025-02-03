This graphic was created to encourage people to donate blood at the Armed Forces Blood Donor Center on Keesler Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Kurstyn Canida)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 17:30
|Photo ID:
|8859934
|VIRIN:
|250206-F-JH376-1003
|Resolution:
|1640x924
|Size:
|114.61 KB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From frontlines to homefront: Keesler Blood Donor Center fuels lifesaving efforts, by A1C Kurstyn Canida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.