250204-N-EN232-1011 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Feb. 4, 2025) - Retail Specialist 3rd Class Lucas Greggs, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), makes a deck log entry at Huntington Hall in Newport News, Virginia, Feb. 4, 2025. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jarrod Bury)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 11:39
|Photo ID:
|8859312
|VIRIN:
|250204-N-EN232-1011
|Resolution:
|3712x5568
|Size:
|974.88 KB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Sailor Watchstanding, by SN Jarrod Bury, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
