    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Sailor Watchstanding

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Photo by Seaman Jarrod Bury 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    250204-N-EN232-1011 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Feb. 4, 2025) - Retail Specialist 3rd Class Lucas Greggs, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), makes a deck log entry at Huntington Hall in Newport News, Virginia, Feb. 4, 2025. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jarrod Bury)

    Huntington Hall
    Watch Standing
    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH

