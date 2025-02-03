USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Sailor Watchstanding

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250204-N-EN232-1011 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Feb. 4, 2025) - Retail Specialist 3rd Class Lucas Greggs, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), makes a deck log entry at Huntington Hall in Newport News, Virginia, Feb. 4, 2025. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jarrod Bury)