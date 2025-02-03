NNSY Apprentice Program Accepting Applications Through May 2, 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Norfolk Naval Shipyard Apprentice Program is accepting applications through May 2, 2025.



The program seeks to recruit enthusiastic individuals looking to start a rewarding career with the Federal Government. The four-year program offers selected candidates a chance to earn a competitive salary while they learn a trade, gaining their Technician Career Studies Certificate from Tidewater Community College (TCC) at the same time. Graduates also have the option to advance their education upon completion of the program by pursuing an Associate of Applied Science Maritime Technologies: Trades Technician Degree. Apprentices have the option to choose from various trades and become experts on their selected trade by taking TCC’s academic courses, NNSY’s trade theory training, and receiving on-the-job experience.



All components of the application must be received by May 2, 2025 to be considered for the program. For more information on NNSY’s Apprenticeship Program and how to apply, visit https://www.usajobs.gov/job/829752400.