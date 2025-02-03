Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NNSY Apprentice Program Accepting Applications Through May 2, 2025

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2025

    Photo by Kristi R Britt 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    The Norfolk Naval Shipyard Apprentice Program is accepting applications through May 2, 2025.

    The program seeks to recruit enthusiastic individuals looking to start a rewarding career with the Federal Government. The four-year program offers selected candidates a chance to earn a competitive salary while they learn a trade, gaining their Technician Career Studies Certificate from Tidewater Community College (TCC) at the same time. Graduates also have the option to advance their education upon completion of the program by pursuing an Associate of Applied Science Maritime Technologies: Trades Technician Degree. Apprentices have the option to choose from various trades and become experts on their selected trade by taking TCC’s academic courses, NNSY’s trade theory training, and receiving on-the-job experience.

    All components of the application must be received by May 2, 2025 to be considered for the program. For more information on NNSY’s Apprenticeship Program and how to apply, visit https://www.usajobs.gov/job/829752400.

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Apprentice Program

