    Repairs continue at New Orleans Permanent Canal Closures and Pumps

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2025

    Photo by Ryan Labadens 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    Personnel from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, and their construction partners reassemble Pump 6 at the London Ave. Permanent Canal Closures and Pumps in New Orleans, La., Feb. 3, 2025. Here, workers lower the gear stand back onto the pump to continue reassembly of the various pump station components. Workers are continuing to make repairs to the pumps at the London Ave., Orleans Ave. and 17th Street PCCP stations in preparation for the 2025 hurricane season. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Labadens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 13:30
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
