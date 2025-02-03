NAVFAC Commander Addresses Utilities Privatization Workshop

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Commander Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey speaks at the 2025 Department of Defense Utilities Privatization Post-Award Workshop Jan. 14, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. This annual workshop brings together industry leaders and senior Department of Defense officials to share best practices and emerging trends in the privatization of government-owned electric, gas, water, wastewater, and other utility systems at military installations.