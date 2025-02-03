Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Commander Addresses Utilities Privatization Workshop

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command HQ

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Commander Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey speaks at the 2025 Department of Defense Utilities Privatization Post-Award Workshop Jan. 14, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. This annual workshop brings together industry leaders and senior Department of Defense officials to share best practices and emerging trends in the privatization of government-owned electric, gas, water, wastewater, and other utility systems at military installations.

    NAVFAC

