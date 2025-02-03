Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Milton to the Navy: Hospital Corpsman Xihang Cong’s Journey of Service and Success

    GULPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Hospital Corpsman Second Class Xihang Cong, a Sailor who provides full-time support at Navy Reserve Center Gulfport, poses for a photo in front of the reserve center in Gulfport, Miss., Jan. 31, 2025. Navy Reserve Region Readiness
    and Mobilization Command Fort Worth ensures the best possible state of mobilization readiness for its 7,200 personnel and equipment across 18 Navy Reserve Centers in seven states, delivering those personnel to the Navy,
    Marine Corps, and Joint Forces when needed. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
