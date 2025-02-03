From Milton to the Navy: Hospital Corpsman Xihang Cong’s Journey of Service and Success

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hospital Corpsman Second Class Xihang Cong, a Sailor who provides full-time support at Navy Reserve Center Gulfport, poses for a photo in front of the reserve center in Gulfport, Miss., Jan. 31, 2025. Navy Reserve Region Readiness

and Mobilization Command Fort Worth ensures the best possible state of mobilization readiness for its 7,200 personnel and equipment across 18 Navy Reserve Centers in seven states, delivering those personnel to the Navy,

Marine Corps, and Joint Forces when needed. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)