Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Drum Chaplains draw inspiration from selfless actions of “The Four Chaplains”

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Drum Chaplains draw inspiration from selfless actions of “The Four Chaplains”

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    The story of The Four Chaplains resonates among members of the U.S. Army Chaplains Corps as a lesson in spiritual leadership, fellowship, and selfless service. (Graphic by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs, with paintings sourced from U.S. Coast Guard History Office and U.S. Army web pages)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 10:20
    Photo ID: 8854538
    VIRIN: 250203-A-XX986-1001
    Resolution: 2100x1398
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum Chaplains draw inspiration from selfless actions of “The Four Chaplains”, by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Drum Chaplains draw inspiration from selfless actions of &ldquo;The Four Chaplains&rdquo;

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps
    Four Chaplains Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download