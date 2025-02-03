The story of The Four Chaplains resonates among members of the U.S. Army Chaplains Corps as a lesson in spiritual leadership, fellowship, and selfless service. (Graphic by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs, with paintings sourced from U.S. Coast Guard History Office and U.S. Army web pages)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 10:20
|Photo ID:
|8854538
|VIRIN:
|250203-A-XX986-1001
|Resolution:
|2100x1398
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Drum Chaplains draw inspiration from selfless actions of “The Four Chaplains”, by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Drum Chaplains draw inspiration from selfless actions of “The Four Chaplains”
No keywords found.