Ceremony commemorates Korean War Armistice

Kelly Domitrowski, left, niece of U.S. Army Pfc. Anthony J. Lopa, who was killed in action during the Korean War, accepts the award of the New Jersey Meritorious Service Medal with oak leaf cluster; the New Jersey Korean Service Medal, and the New Jersey POW-MIA Medal from U.S. Air Force Col. Yvonne L. Mays, acting Adjutant General of New Jersey, during the ceremony commemorating the 71st anniversary of the armistice signing at the New Jersey Korean War Memorial in Atlantic City, New Jersey, July 26, 2024. Her uncle’s remains were accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in 2023. Lopa was buried at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, New Jersey, June 28, 2024. The New Jersey Korean War Memorial was created to honor the 191,000 New Jerseyans who served in the conflict. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)