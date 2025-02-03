Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ceremony commemorates Korean War Armistice

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ceremony commemorates Korean War Armistice

    ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    Kelly Domitrowski, left, niece of U.S. Army Pfc. Anthony J. Lopa, who was killed in action during the Korean War, accepts the award of the New Jersey Meritorious Service Medal with oak leaf cluster; the New Jersey Korean Service Medal, and the New Jersey POW-MIA Medal from U.S. Air Force Col. Yvonne L. Mays, acting Adjutant General of New Jersey, during the ceremony commemorating the 71st anniversary of the armistice signing at the New Jersey Korean War Memorial in Atlantic City, New Jersey, July 26, 2024. Her uncle’s remains were accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in 2023. Lopa was buried at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, New Jersey, June 28, 2024. The New Jersey Korean War Memorial was created to honor the 191,000 New Jerseyans who served in the conflict. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 15:03
    Photo ID: 8852955
    VIRIN: 240726-Z-AL508-1227
    Resolution: 7047x4700
    Size: 10.41 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ceremony commemorates Korean War Armistice, by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Missing no more; Lopa laid to rest after 74 years

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veteran
    Korean War
    Veterans
    Republic of Korea
    New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
    NJDMAVA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download