    February 2025 Spotlight

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Angela Jackson 

    445th Airlift Wing, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    Rank/Name: Staff Sgt. Cleansman Iguade 
     
    Unit: 445 Aeromedical Staging Squadron
     
    Duty Title: Medical logistics technician
     
    Hometown: Edo, Benin City, in Nigeria 
     
    Civilian Job: FedEx Securitas 
     
    Education: I am an undergraduate student in my final year at Purdue University in Indiana, pursuing a bachelor’s degree in computer information technology with a concentration in information security.

    Hobbies: Playing pickup soccer  
     
    Career Goal: To pursue a master’s degree in business administration, with plans to take the Armed Forces Qualification Test to transition into cybersecurity within the U.S. Air Force. Ultimately, I aim to go active duty once everything aligns.  
     
    What do you like about working at the 445th? I enjoy working at the 445th because the leadership provides a balanced approach, offering both discipline and the time needed for young Airmen to grow. There are numerous opportunities available to everyone, and leadership is always accessible to help guide you onto the right path.

    Why did you join the Air Force? I joined to actively contribute, learn and connect with the American people, while also taking advantage of the valuable benefits offered.

    IMAGE INFO

