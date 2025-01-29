A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252 taxis the flight line before takeoff from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Feb. 2, 2025. At the direction of the President of the United States to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Defense, U.S. military service members are supporting removal operations led by DHS at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Orlanys Diaz Figueroa)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2025 18:44
|Photo ID:
|8851906
|VIRIN:
|250202-M-NT273-1022
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|22.98 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Division depart for Naval Station Guantanamo Bay [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Orlanys Diaz Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.