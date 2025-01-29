1st Lt. Christopher Lynge stands outside Saddam International Airport in Iraq during his 2003 deployment as part of the 352nd CACOM’s public health team. Having served in the Army since 1989, Lynge has returned to the 352nd CACOM to assist them with an upcoming deployment. (Courtesy photo by US Army Lt. Col. Christopher Lynge)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2025 16:24
|Photo ID:
|8851817
|VIRIN:
|250202-A-SB930-1001
|Resolution:
|1280x960
|Size:
|240.05 KB
|Location:
|BAGHDAD, IQ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lynge outside Saddam International Airport, by SSG William Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Twice the civilian, twice the Soldier – Civil Affairs veteran brings expertise to 352nd CACOM
No keywords found.