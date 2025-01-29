Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lynge outside Saddam International Airport

    BAGHDAD, IRAQ

    02.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. William Parsons 

    352nd Civil Affairs Command

    1st Lt. Christopher Lynge stands outside Saddam International Airport in Iraq during his 2003 deployment as part of the 352nd CACOM’s public health team. Having served in the Army since 1989, Lynge has returned to the 352nd CACOM to assist them with an upcoming deployment. (Courtesy photo by US Army Lt. Col. Christopher Lynge)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2025 16:24
    Location: BAGHDAD, IQ
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Twice the civilian, twice the Soldier &ndash; Civil Affairs veteran brings expertise to 352nd CACOM

