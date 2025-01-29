Lynge outside Saddam International Airport

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

1st Lt. Christopher Lynge stands outside Saddam International Airport in Iraq during his 2003 deployment as part of the 352nd CACOM’s public health team. Having served in the Army since 1989, Lynge has returned to the 352nd CACOM to assist them with an upcoming deployment. (Courtesy photo by US Army Lt. Col. Christopher Lynge)