Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Change of Command

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Change of Command

    MACON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2025

    Photo by Spc. Ayanna Tillman 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers, friends and family gather for the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team change of command ceremony at Volunteer Headquarters in Macon, Georgia, Feb. 2, 2025. Outgoing commander, Col. Jason Baker, has served as the 29th commander of the 48th IBCT since 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ayanna Tillman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2025 16:28
    Photo ID: 8851776
    VIRIN: 250202-A-YJ891-1001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.76 MB
    Location: MACON, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Command, by SPC Ayanna Tillman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia Army National Guard
    48th IBCT
    Change of Command
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download