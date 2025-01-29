Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers, friends and family gather for the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team change of command ceremony at Volunteer Headquarters in Macon, Georgia, Feb. 2, 2025. Outgoing commander, Col. Jason Baker, has served as the 29th commander of the 48th IBCT since 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ayanna Tillman)