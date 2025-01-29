U.S. Army Soldiers, friends and family gather for the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team change of command ceremony at Volunteer Headquarters in Macon, Georgia, Feb. 2, 2025. Outgoing commander, Col. Jason Baker, has served as the 29th commander of the 48th IBCT since 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ayanna Tillman)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2025 16:28
|Photo ID:
|8851776
|VIRIN:
|250202-A-YJ891-1001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.76 MB
|Location:
|MACON, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Change of Command, by SPC Ayanna Tillman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.