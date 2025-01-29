Arresting Cable Certification

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Toren Vanderveen, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical power production journeyman, secures the arresting cable during an annual certification at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Jan. 28, 2025. Joint Base Charleston works in conjunction with different bases to maximize mission performance through safety training procedures and annual certifications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi)