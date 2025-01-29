Col. Jorge Jimenez, left, installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Vollmer, installation command chief, present Airman 1st Class Nayely Rios-Jauregui, 66th Comptroller Squadron financial operations technician, the Team Hanscom award for Airman of the Quarter award during a ceremony at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Jan. 29. The ceremony recognized contributions and achievements of personnel assigned to various units on the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jerry Saslav)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2025 08:33
|Photo ID:
|8849024
|VIRIN:
|250129-F-RK751-1031
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Hanscom 4th Quarter Awards Ceremony, by Jerry Saslav, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
