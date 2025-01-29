Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Hanscom 4th Quarter Awards Ceremony

    Team Hanscom 4th Quarter Awards Ceremony

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Jerry Saslav 

    66th Air Base Group

    Col. Jorge Jimenez, left, installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Vollmer, installation command chief, present Airman 1st Class Nayely Rios-Jauregui, 66th Comptroller Squadron financial operations technician, the Team Hanscom award for Airman of the Quarter award during a ceremony at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Jan. 29. The ceremony recognized contributions and achievements of personnel assigned to various units on the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jerry Saslav)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 08:33
    Photo ID: 8849024
    VIRIN: 250129-F-RK751-1031
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    This work, Team Hanscom 4th Quarter Awards Ceremony, by Jerry Saslav, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    Hanscom
    Airman of the Quarter
    Team Hanscom Awards

