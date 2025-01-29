U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers return from training exercise in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., flies over Tumon Bay during its return to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, after a Bomber Task Force 25-1 training mission Jan. 29, 2025. The Department of Defense will continue to assure Allies and partners while simultaneously deterring opportunistic acts of aggression through forward presence and the ability to rapidly respond to crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)
01.29.2025
01.30.2025
8848260
250129-F-OL684-2075
7069x4713
1.49 MB
ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
2
0
