    U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers return from training exercise in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney 

    28th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., flies over Tumon Bay during its return to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, after a Bomber Task Force 25-1 training mission Jan. 29, 2025. The Department of Defense will continue to assure Allies and partners while simultaneously deterring opportunistic acts of aggression through forward presence and the ability to rapidly respond to crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)

