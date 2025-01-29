Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Region Hawaii N-Focus: Spotlight on Emergency Management (N37)

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Navy Region Hawaii N-Focus: Spotlight on Emergency Management (N37)

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Donald Randall 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    The Navy Region Hawaii Emergency Management (N37) team poses for a photo at the Regional Dispatch Center on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Jan. 28, 2025. The Emergency Management Department provides real-time gathering, analysis, and dissemination of information through the ROC and emergency 911 call and dispatch support through the Regional Dispatch Center. (Courtesy photo by Will Luna)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 13:59
    Photo ID: 8847774
    VIRIN: 250128-N-DJ346-5367
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Region Hawaii N-Focus: Spotlight on Emergency Management (N37), by Donald Randall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy Region Hawaii N-Focus: Spotlight on Emergency Management (N37)

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Emergency Management
    CNRH
    JBPHH
    N37

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download