Navy Region Hawaii N-Focus: Spotlight on Emergency Management (N37)

The Navy Region Hawaii Emergency Management (N37) team poses for a photo at the Regional Dispatch Center on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Jan. 28, 2025. The Emergency Management Department provides real-time gathering, analysis, and dissemination of information through the ROC and emergency 911 call and dispatch support through the Regional Dispatch Center. (Courtesy photo by Will Luna)