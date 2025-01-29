NSF Dahlgren and NSF Indian Head to Participate in Navy-wide Security Drills Feb. 3-14

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Traffic queues at the Naval Support Facility Indian Head, Md. gate during a previous year’s Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain (CS-SC) security drills. NSF Indian Head and NSF Dahlgren, Va., will be participating in CS-SC 2025 starting on Feb. 3 and running through Feb. 14.