    NSF Dahlgren and NSF Indian Head to Participate in Navy-wide Security Drills Feb. 3-14

    INDIAN HEAD, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2020

    Photo by Andrew Revelos 

    Naval Support Activity South Potomac

    Traffic queues at the Naval Support Facility Indian Head, Md. gate during a previous year’s Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain (CS-SC) security drills. NSF Indian Head and NSF Dahlgren, Va., will be participating in CS-SC 2025 starting on Feb. 3 and running through Feb. 14.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2020
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 09:01
    Location: INDIAN HEAD, MARYLAND, US
    This work, NSF Dahlgren and NSF Indian Head to Participate in Navy-wide Security Drills Feb. 3-14, by Andrew Revelos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Force Protection
    Security Drills
    NSF Indian Head
    CSSC
    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain
    NSF Dahlgren
    Naval Support Activity South Potomac
    NSASP

