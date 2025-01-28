Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ensign Gabriel Smith, from Swansea, South Carolina, observes a hot refueling of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, from the “Battle Cats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, during flight operations aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 20, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)