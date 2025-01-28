Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Flight Operations

    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charles J Scudella III 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    Ensign Gabriel Smith, from Swansea, South Carolina, observes a hot refueling of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, from the “Battle Cats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, during flight operations aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 20, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)

