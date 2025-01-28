2025 Sapporo Snow Festival Team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Graphic showcasing the Sailors supporting the U.S. Navy 2025 Sapporo Snow Festival held annually in Sapporo, Japan. This is the 40th year the U.S. Navy has participated in the Sapporo Snow Festival, which has provided a unique opportunity for Sailors to experience Japanese culture and tradition and strengthen the close friendship between the U.S. Navy and citizens of Japan. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communications 2nd Class Dyxan Williams)