    2025 Sapporo Snow Festival Team

    2025 Sapporo Snow Festival Team

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dyxan Williams 

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    Graphic showcasing the Sailors supporting the U.S. Navy 2025 Sapporo Snow Festival held annually in Sapporo, Japan. This is the 40th year the U.S. Navy has participated in the Sapporo Snow Festival, which has provided a unique opportunity for Sailors to experience Japanese culture and tradition and strengthen the close friendship between the U.S. Navy and citizens of Japan. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communications 2nd Class Dyxan Williams)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 21:08
    Photo ID: 8845922
    VIRIN: 241218-N-NA545-1001
    Resolution: 4800x7200
    Size: 18.42 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Sapporo Snow Festival Team, by PO2 Dyxan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa

    Misawa
    U.S. Navy
    Snow Festival
    NAFM
    CNRJ

