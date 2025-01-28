Mobile Native and Navy Reservist Recently Served During the Presidential Inauguration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Intelligence Specialist Third Class Charles J. Cartee, Jr., a Mobile, Ala. native and Navy reservist who drills out of Navy Reserve Center Gulfport, serves in support of the 2025 Presidential Inauguration Navy Liaison Team in Washington, D.C, Jan. 23, 2025. Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Fort Worth ensures the best possible state of mobilization readiness for its 7,200 personnel and equipment across 18 Navy Reserve Centers in seven states, delivering those personnel to the Navy, Marine Corps, and Joint Forces when needed. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)