    Brigadier General George Miller Sternberg Oil Painting

    Brigadier General George Miller Sternberg Oil Painting

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2025

    Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    This is an oil painting of Brigadier General George Miller Sternberg (1838-1915), who served as the 18th U.S. Army Surgeon General from 1893 to 1902. It was painted by American Artist Ivan F. Summer during the early twentieth century. Considered the father of American bacteriology, Sternberg devoted much of his 40 years in the military to the study of infectious diseases, particularly yellow fever. During his tenure as Surgeon General, Sternberg established commissions to study and control typhoid and yellow fever, led by Army Medical Museum (now National Museum of Health and Medicine) curator, Major Walter Reed. He also oversaw the establishment of the Army Medical School (now the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research) and the U.S. Army Nurse Corps. [NMHM 1995.0025.002]
    (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)

    Oil Painting
    infectious diseases
    George Miller Sternberg
    Ivan F. Summers
    American bacteriology
    U.S. Army Surgeon General

