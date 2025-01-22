2d TSB recognizes excellence

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ms. Marinique Williams-Banks, Information Technology Specialist, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, receives a Certificate of Appreciation from U.S. Army Col. Slade Smith, (right), and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Wendall Marshall, (left), during an impromptu ceremony January 28, 2025, at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. Ms. Williams-Banks was recognized for her innovative solutions and problem-solving that aided the brigade's continued support of U.S. Army Europe-Africa operations. Colonel Smith is the 2d Theater Signal Brigade Commander. Command Sgt. Maj. Marshall is the brigade's Command Sergeant Major and the Commander's Senior Enlisted Advisor. (Courtesy photo by Melissa Foulk)