    2d TSB recognizes excellence

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    01.28.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    Ms. Marinique Williams-Banks, Information Technology Specialist, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, receives a Certificate of Appreciation from U.S. Army Col. Slade Smith, (right), and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Wendall Marshall, (left), during an impromptu ceremony January 28, 2025, at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. Ms. Williams-Banks was recognized for her innovative solutions and problem-solving that aided the brigade's continued support of U.S. Army Europe-Africa operations. Colonel Smith is the 2d Theater Signal Brigade Commander. Command Sgt. Maj. Marshall is the brigade's Command Sergeant Major and the Commander's Senior Enlisted Advisor. (Courtesy photo by Melissa Foulk)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 07:52
    Photo ID: 8844831
    VIRIN: 250128-A-FX425-2001
    Resolution: 640x480
    Size: 103.78 KB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d TSB recognizes excellence, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IT Specialist
    Stronger Together
    2sigbde
    PeopleFirst
    Excellence Always

