USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts SCAT Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

EAST MEDITERRANEAN SEA – (Jan. 17, 2025) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Mark Frazer, middle, participates in a small caliber action team (SCAT) drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79), Jan. 17, 2025. Oscar Austin, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)